Bonanza +1 opt grades for Klondike Gold in Dawson mining district

Klondike Gold (TSXV: KG; OTCQB: KDKGF) collected rock samples assaying 52.7 g/t (1.7 opt) and 46.6 g/t gold (1.5 opt) from the Wasp and Archy showings, respectively. The samples were collected at the company’s Klondike District property in the Dawson mining district, Yukon.

“Our 2024 drilling and sampling season was highly productive, with quantifiable advancements in discovering additional high-grade gold zones and refining mineralization controls,” said president and CEO Peter Tallman. “Importantly, the new identification and understanding of the Eldorado Fault structural corridor as a locus of gold mineralization is delivering positive exploration successes and outlining substantial drill targets.”

Klondike has documented gold mineralization to a vertical height of 450 metres. This implies multiple vertically stacked veins and deeper targets to test. The mineralization has been traced 5 km along the Eldorado Fault and remains open.

The company has created a new map of the Eldorado Fault, saying it is a fundamental structural corridor controlling high-grade gold emplacement, based in part on the newly discovered Archy and Wasp showings.

At the Archy #1 showing, four outcropping rock samples assayed 12.2, 13.4, 20.4, and 46.6 g/t gold in host material that is 50% coarse pyrite in iron carbonate as large masses occurring adjacent and within coarse crystalline quartz veining.

At the Archy #2 showing, 160 metres to the southwest, four outcrop rock samples tested 1.3, 1.8, 3.4, and 4.1 g/t gold. The host material was crystalline sheeted quartz veins with rare pyrite, similar to the Stander zone assays from which are pending.

Five outcropping rock samples were taken from the Wasp #1 showing. They assays between 2.1 and 3.8 g/t gold from crystalline sheeted quartz veins. Two samples of quartz veins with coarse pyrite assayed 10.9 and 19.3 g/t gold, and one sample of vein-wall rock alteration tested 0.3 g/t gold.

At the Wasp #2 showing, four outcropping rock samples assays 1.7 g/t to 10.8 g/t gold from sheeted quartz veins. A fifth sample from a quartz vein with abundant coarse pyrite and iron carbonate assayed 52.7 g/t gold.

Klondike Gold is the sole owner of the Klondike District properties 20 km southeast of Dawson City. A resource estimate including the Lone Star and Stander deposits has indicated resources of 21.6 million tonnes grading 0.676 g/t gold (468,901 contained oz.) The inferred resource is 6.5 million tonnes at 0.539 g/t gold (111,959 contained ounces).

