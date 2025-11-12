BQE Water sets standard for mine water purification technology

Vancouver-based BQE Water, a pioneer in mine water treatment and management, has successfully implemented a new full-scale Selen-IX plant at the Coeur Wharf mine in South Dakota, USA. The plant passed its performance test and commenced routine operations, setting a record implementation time of 20 months from design engineering kick-off to the discharge of compliant water.

BQE Water specializes in water treatment and management for the metals mining, smelting, and refining industries. The company promotes sustainable water management practices and improved project performance with reduced risks. BQE Water has developed unique intellectual property through collaborations with major mining companies and environmental agencies.

The facility treats 567 to 1,514 litres (150 to 400 gallons) of influent water per minute, reducing selenium to less than 5 parts per billion. Rigorous testing involved operating at various flowrates and artificially elevated selenium concentrations. BQE Water will provide ongoing support to ensure continued performance and regulatory compliance.

Selen-IX technology was chosen over biological selenium reduction systems due to its superior performance in cold temperatures, ability to handle flow fluctuations, and reduced residue management costs. The system meets in-stream limits directly at the end of pipe without relying on dilution.

"I am very proud of our technical team for delivering yet another Selen-IX plant safely and in record time," David Kratochvil, president and CEO of BQE Water, stated. "The project showcases BQE Water's agility and the capability of the patented Selen-IX technology which enabled the mine site to start discharging clean water into environment in 20 months from the start of engineering. This would not have been possible without close collaboration and major support received from Coeur's team, and we are grateful for all their efforts,"

"The selenium removal project is an important part of Coeur's commitment to environmental protection," Jasmine McCauley, environmental manager of Coeur Mining, added. "We truly appreciate BQE Water's expertise and capabilities to meet our environmental commitments quickly and we look forward to continuing to work with BQE as our technical partner,"

For more information, visit www.BqeWater.com.