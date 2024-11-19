BQE Water to mitigate impacts of Eagle gold spill 

BQE Water (TSXV: BQE) was contracted by PricewaterhouseCoopers –  in its capacity as court appointed receiver of Victoria Gold in September – […]
By Canadian Mining Journal Staff November 19, 2024 At 12:28 pm
Victoria Gold Eagle Mine Aerial 06/2024 McBride
The Eagle mine’s leaching pad is at left centre in this photo shot from a plane on Saturday. Credit: Blair McBride

Topics

Commodities

Regions

Tags

Companies

BQE Water (TSXV: BQE) was contracted by PricewaterhouseCoopers -  in its capacity as court appointed receiver of Victoria Gold in September - to assist with emergency response and environmental impact mitigation associated with  the failure of the cyanide heap leach facility at the Eagle gold mine in central Yukon.  BQE Water is a Vancouver-based service provider specializing in water treatment and management for metals mining, smelting and refining..  The Eagle gold mine is located on the traditional territory of the First Nation of Na-Cho Nyak Dun (the FNNND). 

BQE will be responsible for providing recommendations for updates to the existing water management infrastructure to increase the site's ability and adaptability to treat the present contaminant loading which the infrastructure was not designed for, and to meet all applicable discharge targets.   

BQE is also responsible for planning and directing the operation of the updated water treatment infrastructure. In its role, BQE will co-ordinate all activities very closely with all project stakeholders and parties including the Yukon government and the FNNND. 

Margaret Dumkee, interim CEO of Na-Cho Nyäk Dun Development, commented, "We truly appreciate the effort by BQE Water to help address the emergency situation at Eagle mine which is very important to the Nation. We value not only BQE's technical expertise but also their genuine effort for transparent, co-ordinated, and holistic approach to bringing the water situation at the mine under control and involving the FNNND citizens and businesses in the process." 

More information is posted at www.BQEwater.com. 

Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Next Events

Dec 01 2024 - Dec 02 2024
Basics of Mining
Dec 02 2024 - Dec 04 2024
World Summit and Expo on Sensors and Satellite Communications
Dec 03 2024 - Dec 05 2024
Resourcing Tomorrow
Dec 12 2024 - Dec 13 2024
Mining-Tech 2024 – Mining Industry Technology Days

Related Posts