BQE Water to mitigate impacts of Eagle gold spill 

BQE Water (TSXV: BQE) was contracted by PricewaterhouseCoopers - in its capacity as court appointed receiver of Victoria Gold in September - to assist with emergency response and environmental impact mitigation associated with the failure of the cyanide heap leach facility at the Eagle gold mine in central Yukon. BQE Water is a Vancouver-based service provider specializing in water treatment and management for metals mining, smelting and refining.. The Eagle gold mine is located on the traditional territory of the First Nation of Na-Cho Nyak Dun (the FNNND).

BQE will be responsible for providing recommendations for updates to the existing water management infrastructure to increase the site's ability and adaptability to treat the present contaminant loading which the infrastructure was not designed for, and to meet all applicable discharge targets.

BQE is also responsible for planning and directing the operation of the updated water treatment infrastructure. In its role, BQE will co-ordinate all activities very closely with all project stakeholders and parties including the Yukon government and the FNNND.

Margaret Dumkee, interim CEO of Na-Cho Nyäk Dun Development, commented, "We truly appreciate the effort by BQE Water to help address the emergency situation at Eagle mine which is very important to the Nation. We value not only BQE's technical expertise but also their genuine effort for transparent, co-ordinated, and holistic approach to bringing the water situation at the mine under control and involving the FNNND citizens and businesses in the process."

More information is posted at www.BQEwater.com.