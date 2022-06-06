Braveheart, Ktunaxa Nation enter capacity funding agreement for Bull River project

Braveheart Resources (TSXV: BHT; OTC: RIINF) has entered into a capacity funding agreement with the Ktunaxa Nation Council regarding its Bull River mine project near Cranbrook, B.C. The project is situated within ʔamakʔis Ktunaxa, the traditional territory of the Ktunaxa Nation. The KNC represents the Ktunaxa Nation at the direction of the four Ktunaxa First Nation governments.

The capacity funding agreement provides a framework for information sharing and engagement, and where appropriate, accommodation, between Braveheart and Ktunaxa First Nation. Funds will be used for the purpose of defraying the costs incurred by the KNC in carrying out and completing the regulatory review of the Bull River mine application, in addition to other engagement activities between the company and the Ktunaxa Nation.

Braveheart has notified the KNC and the Ministry of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation (EMLI), the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy, and the Environmental Assessment Office Office (EAO) of B.C. of its intent to begin processing existing mineralized stockpiled material on surface at the mine and then resume underground mining operations.

The Bull River mine is a former-producing underground operation hosting copper, gold and silver mineralization. According to its December 2021 update, the project has 2.26 million tonnes of indicated resources grading 1.8% copper, 0.42 g/t gold and 15.3 g/t silver, plus 1.35 million tonnes inferred averaging 1.6% copper, 0.42 g/t gold and 13.6 g/t silver.

In addition to Bull River, the company is also looking to restart the Thierry mine project located near Pickle Lake, Ont., which has a mineral resource containing copper, nickel, silver, palladium, platinum and gold. It also holds the former Alpine gold mine in B.C., which has an inferred resource of 268,000 tonnes grading 16.52 g/t gold containing 142,000 oz. gold.

Details can be found in the corporate presentation at www.BraveheartResourcesInc.com.