Break new ground with Rockburst Technologies study

MICA (Mining Innovation Commercialization Accelerator) has put out the call to join Rockburst Technologies in research that has the potential to drastically change the comminution process for the mining industry.

Rockburst Technologies is looking for additional collaborators to participate in an innovative study focused on advancing ore processing through their novel Transcritical CO2 Pulverization technology.

This initiative seeks to explore and potentially transform how minerals are liberated in the mining industry. The technology has the potential to significantly reduce the energy consumed during grinding as well as deliver embodied energy and emission savings as it does not use consumable media needed for impact-based techniques, and it can be waterless.

