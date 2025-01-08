British Columbia’s EAB upholds $104k fine against Teck Coal for workplace injury

British Columbia's Environmental Appeal Board (EAB) upheld last week a C$140,000 (US$97,500) fine against Teck Coal for "severe and life-altering" injuries a contract mechanic suffered working at its Elkford operations in 2019.

The mechanic was installing a wheel on a truck in a workshop at a mine site operated by Teck Coal, which had contracted MAXAM Explosives Inc. for explosives-related services, equipment, and supplies required for blasting at its Greenhills mine, according to the EAB ruling.

In 2022, Teck appealed a determination of administrative penalty, and British Columbia’s chief inspector of mines investigated the incident.

The inspector “concluded that the Appellant (Teck Coal) failed to ensure that the Mechanic was adequately trained in the safe removal and installation of wheels as required to service trucks used in the mixing and delivery of explosives,” court documents read.

As such, Teck Coal was found to have contravened the Health, Safety and Reclamation Code for Mines in BC.

Teck Resources, Canada’s largest diversified miner, last year sold its British Columbia-based steelmaking coal unit to Swiss commodities giant Glencore in one of the biggest deals in the industry.

The deal closed last summer, with Glencore paying nearly US$7 billion for Teck’s 77% stake in the coal business.