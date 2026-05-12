BulkOne debuts as cross‑border player in mining explosives in a move towards domestic manufacturing 

A quarry where minerals are extracted with the help of excavations, explosive works. CREDIT: Adobe Stock.

BulkOne entered the mining explosives market following the acquisition of Paige Engineering Limited (PEL), a North Bay, Ont., company known for delivering bulk explosive delivery systems.

The new company will operate across borders, with U.S. assembly based in Clear Lake and Des Moines, Iowa, and Canadian operations in Pembroke, Ont. PEL founder John Paige will continue with the company as general manager of BulkOne Canada ULC.

The newly formed company will design, manufacture and commission bulk explosive delivery vehicles and systems for surface mining, quarrying and underground operations. According to BulkOne, plans are in place to expand capabilities in explosives plant design and system integration, aiming to support customers working in different mining settings.

“I am excited about this opportunity to build upon the engineering and expertise established at Paige Engineering Limited,” said Lenny Novak, vice-president of BulkOne. “BulkOne is focused on delivering practical, high-performance solutions that help our customers improve efficiency, consistency and control in their blasting operations.”

For Canadian mining, the move reflects a broader trend towards domestic manufacturing. As uncertainty regarding tariffs and cross-border supply chains persist, there is an increased priority on securing Canadian business. BulkOne’s decision to maintain and expand Canadian operations signals a continued investment in homegrown businesses.