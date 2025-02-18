Calibre Mining expands gold mineralization at Valentine gold mine

Calibre Mining (TSX: CXB; OTCQX: CXBMF) announced additional discovery diamond drill results from its expanded 100,000 metre drill program at the Valentine gold mine in central Newfoundland. Calibre is a Canada-listed mid-tier gold producer. The Valentine open pit gold mine will be the largest gold mine in Atlantic Canada once completed.

Drilling team results reveal shallow, broad zones of continuous mineralization, expanding the volume of high-grade gold intercepts to surface. These results align with previously released high-grade trenching and grab sample data.

The company reported the following highlights: 3.08 g/t gold over 48.2 metres in Hole FZ-24-062; At surface, 97.87 g/t gold over 3.9 metres ETW and 1.62 g/t gold over 44.6 metres.

Darren Hall, CEO of Calibre, stated: “Follow-up discovery drilling at the Frank zone, located one km southwest of reported mineral resources, continues to return broad intervals of gold mineralization. Importantly, drilling has now traced mineralization to surface, highlighting the potential for another open pit. These new intercepts geologically align with ore from the Marathon, Berry and Leprechaun open pits. While exploration of the Frank zone is still in its early stages, current data indicates that the zone remains open to the southwest and to the north and has now been traced for over one km along strike and to a depth of approximately 500 metres.”

Hall added, “Historically, drilling at Valentine has mainly focused on the 8-km stretch from Leprechaun to Marathon pit, along the Valentine Lake shear zone. This 32 km long structure remains highly prospective for discovering additional gold resources and represents only a small fraction of the broader 250 km2 land package. With construction progressing on plan, Valentine remains on schedule to achieve first gold in Q2 of this year, positioning Calibre into a mid-tier gold producer with annual production of 450,000 to 500,000 ounces.” For more information visit www.CalibreMining.com