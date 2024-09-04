Calibre Mining’s Marathon pit yields 44% more gold from 47% higher grades

Calibre Mining (TSX:CXB; OTCQX:CXBMF) has unveiled results from recent drilling at the Marathon pit, a key component of its Valentine gold mine in Newfoundland. Known as the largest undeveloped gold project in Atlantic Canada, Valentine has demonstrated substantial growth, with recent drilling revealing a 44% increase in contained gold compared to 2022 reserves. This surge is attributed to a 47% improvement in gold grades.

The Marathon pit, along with the Leprechaun and Berry pits, is integral to the 14-year life-of-mine plan for Valentine, which boasts 3.9 million oz. of measured and indicated mineral resources at 1.9 g/t gold and 1.1 million oz. of inferred mineral resources at 1.65 g/t gold. The latest drilling campaign involved 196 holes over 4,915 metres, targeting three benches scheduled for mining in 2025.

When compared to the 2022 reserves for a similar tonnage, the new ore control block model highlights an upgrade in grades. This development bolsters confidence in the Valentine project's reserves, echoing positive outcomes previously reported from the Leprechaun pit.

“Given these results, and construction at 77%, our confidence continues to increase as we responsibly advance towards first gold at Valentine during our second quarter of 2025,” said Calibre Mining president and CEO Darren Hall. “Diamond drilling is also underway as part of our expanded 100,000 metre with three rigs targeting new gold mineralization along the Valentine Lake shear zone.”

A detailed comparison of the current ore control block model against the 2022 reserves reveals a slight reduction in tonnage by 2%, yet a remarkable 47% increase in gold grade, resulting in a 44% rise in contained gold ounces.

The Valentine project is projected to yield an average of 195,000 oz. annually over the first 12 years, a key milestone in Calibre’s strategy to establish itself as a mid-tier gold producer.

Further advancements in project infrastructure include the tailings management facility, now 96% complete, and ongoing assembly of the leach tanks at the process plant. Coupled with the 100,000-metre drilling program targeting new gold mineralization along the Valentine Lake shear zone, these developments reinforce the project's potential for future discoveries.

