Callinex receives grant and additional permits for Point Leamington

Callinex Mines (TSX-V: CNX; OTCQX: CLLXF) has secured approval for a grant of up to $150,000 from the Newfoundland and Labrador Junior Exploration Assistance (JEA) Program for its Point Leamington project. The company also obtained additional exploration permits from the Department of Natural Resources, Newfoundland and Labrador, for the project, which covers the Pt. Leamington volcanogenic massive sulphide deposit on the island of Newfoundland—hosting significant gold, copper, zinc, and silver resources.

The authorities approved the permits just two weeks after Callinex submitted its applications, demonstrating the province’s streamlined approach and strong support for mining development.

Max Porterfield, president and CEO of Callinex Mines, stated, “We are thrilled to receive this significant financial support from the Newfoundland and Labrador JEA Program, alongside the rapid approval of additional exploration permits. The swift permitting process, with approvals granted just two weeks after submission, underscores Newfoundland’s reputation as a tier-one mining jurisdiction. This grant and the expanded permits position us to aggressively advance the Pt. Leamington project, expanding the resource base and unlocking the critical mineral potential of this exciting project.”

The JEA grant, administered by the Department of Industry, Energy and Technology, Newfoundland and Labrador, supports the company’s 2025 exploration plans targeting critical minerals as the primary exploration focus. The funding will contribute to exploration work aimed at expanding the Pt. Leamington deposit and refining and testing exploration targets along strike.

The additional permits expand the scope of approved activities to include prospecting, geologic mapping, and geochemical rock sampling within prospective areas of the broader land package, further advancing exploration efforts.

The planned exploration campaign will leverage the recently secured two-year exploration permit (valid through June 2027) for ground geophysics and diamond drilling, as well as the newly approved permits for surface field exploration. These additional permits enable prospecting, geologic mapping, and geochemical sampling to refine high-priority targets identified from airborne electromagnetic anomalies along strike from the deposit.

More information is posted on www.Callinex.ca.