Callinex releases Point Leamington gold-copper resources

Callinex Mines (TSXV: CNX; OTC: CLLXF) has updated the resource at its 100%-owned Point Leamington gold-copper-zinc project in the Buchans mining camp […]
By Canadian Mining Journal Staff October 25, 2021 At 12:22 pm
The Buchans mining district and Leamington project in Newfoundland. Credit: Callinex Mines.

Callinex Mines (TSXV: CNX; OTC: CLLXF) has updated the resource at its 100%-owned Point Leamington gold-copper-zinc project in the Buchans mining camp of Newfoundland. The pit-constrained indicated resource is now 5 million tonnes grading 0.09 g/t gold, 12.2 g/t silver, 0.54% copper, 0.01% lead, and 1.39% zinc. The category contains 2.5 million oz. gold-equivalent.

The inferred portion of the resource, both in-pit and out, is 15.4 million tonnes grading 0.9 g/t gold, 15.3 g/t silver, 0.36% copper, 0.03% lead, and 1.85% lead (2.3 million oz. gold equivalent)

Callinex purchased the Point Leamington project from Slam Exploration in 2016. At that time, the property had a historical inferred resource of 14.1 million tonnes grading 1.9% zinc, 0.42% copper, 1.07 g/t gold, and 17.1 g/t silver. The company has now determined that the deposit starts at surface and extends at least 350 metres vertically.

More information is posted at www.Callinex.ca.

