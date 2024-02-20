Cambrian R&D to add lifting function to RufDiamond’s Fat Truck

RufDiamond’s Fat Truck can go just about anywhere. But when it comes to off-loading this off-road specialty vehicle, RufDiamond has turned to […]
By Canadian Mining Journal Staff February 20, 2024 At 2:19 pm
RufDiamond has partnered with Cambrian R&D to custom-build a new portable lifting system for RufDiamond’s Fat Truck off-road vehicle. Credit: Cambrian R&D

Topics

Regions

Tags

Companies

RufDiamond’s Fat Truck can go just about anywhere. But when it comes to off-loading this off-road specialty vehicle, RufDiamond has turned to Cambrian R&D to fork over a creative solution.

RufDiamond has partnered with Cambrian R&D to design and custom-build a portable modular lifting platform for the Fat Truck.

“The Fat Truck is built specifically for extreme off-road environments for such tasks as mining exploration, remote hydro work and even humanitarian and military use,” explains Daryl Adams, president of RufDiamond. “The Fat Truck is often hauling heavy loads of supplies and equipment, but you can’t get forklifts into these areas, so we’ve turned to Cambrian R&D to design and build a portable lifting system than can be mounted on the Fat Truck. We’re just amazed by what the team at Cambrian R&D can do. This will add so much to the Fat Truck’s capabilities, off-road or on a job site.”

The custom lifting platform designed by Cambrian R&D will be used on the Fat Truck model that includes an additional pod. The lifting platform will have the automated capability to remove itself from the rear of the vehicle and be lowered to the ground, allowing Fat Truck users to swap out pods, from offices to command centres, without the need for external lifting equipment.

“We can’t wait to get started on this project, because we’re building a one-of-a-kind, customized system for a very unique vehicle,” explains Dr. Mike Commito, director of Cambrian R&D. “We love it when companies partner with us to tackle real-world challenges like this, and it is happening more often. Besides, who wouldn’t want to work on a truck like this?”

The Fat Truck project is partially funded with the Ontario Vehicle Innovation Network (OVIN) Northern Ontario Regional Technology Development Site (NRTDS) grant.

Cambrian R&D is the applied research division of Cambrian College, helping industry partners in such fields as mining, heavy industry, health sciences, agriculture and food production, and environmental rehabilitation.

Learn more at https://CambrianCollege.ca/rd/.

Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Next Events

Feb 21 2024 - Feb 22 2024
16th Annual Conference on Western Indigenous Consultation & Engagement
Mar 04 2024 - Mar 05 2024
Carbon Capture Summit 2024
Mar 04 2024 - Mar 05 2024
Digital Oilfields USA 2024,
Mar 06 2024 - Mar 07 2024
EV Charging Infrastructure MIDDLE EAST 2024

Related Posts