Canada Nickel announces “strong results” at Three Giants including highest grade to date at Mann West

Canada Nickel (TSXV: CNC; OTCQX: CNIKF) has announced additional exploration drilling results from the Reid, Mann West, and Midlothian properties, the so-called “three giants.” These properties are located in Timmins, Ontario.

The company has highlighted the following results: Mann West: Highest grade interval to date with 0.63% nickel over 4.5 metres within 18 metres of 0.40% nickel within an entire mineralized core length of 452 metres of 0.27% nickel, in hole MAN24-79, Midlothian: Consistently higher grades across entire core lengths. 0.32% nickel over 49 metres, within an entire hole length of 441.5 metres at 0.29% nickel in hole MID24-13.

For the Reid property: Infill and extension drilling continues in line with expectations including targeted higher-grade nickel intersected in two new holes: 0.48% nickel over 12.0 metres and 0.41% nickel over 37.5 metres within 73.5 metres of 0.34% in REI24-52, all within an entire core length of 722.7 metres at 0.24% nickel; 0.47% nickel over 9.4 metres within 171.5 metres averaging 0.27% nickel in REI24-51.

Canada Nickel CEO Mark Selby said, "Our regional exploration program is consistently yielding excellent outcomes with each of the Three Giants delivering strong drilling results. These targets each have a target footprint larger than our flagship Crawford nickel sulphide project, underscoring the large-scale potential of the Timmins Nickel District. We are excited to publish the remaining six resources by mid-2025, bringing the total to eight regional resources and showcasing the vast scale of nickel resources within the District."

Canada Nickel is currently anchored by its flagship Crawford nickel-cobalt sulphide project in the heart of the prolific Timmins Cochrane mining camp. For more information, please visit www.canadanickel.com.