Canada Nickel announces “strong results” at Three Giants including highest grade to date at Mann West

Canada Nickel (TSXV: CNC; OTCQX: CNIKF) has announced additional exploration drilling results from the Reid, Mann West, and Midlothian properties, the so-called “three […]
By Canadian Mining Journal Staff March 12, 2025 At 10:12 am
Canada Nickel stands to earn 80% interest in Mann Northwest. Credit: Canada Nickel

Topics

Commodities

Regions

Tags

Companies

Canada Nickel (TSXV: CNC; OTCQX: CNIKF) has announced additional exploration drilling results from the Reid, Mann West, and Midlothian properties, the so-called “three giants.” These properties are located in Timmins, Ontario.

The company has highlighted the following results: Mann West: Highest grade interval to date with 0.63% nickel over 4.5 metres within 18 metres of 0.40% nickel within an entire mineralized core length of 452 metres of 0.27% nickel, in hole MAN24-79, Midlothian: Consistently higher grades across entire core lengths. 0.32% nickel over 49 metres, within an entire hole length of 441.5 metres at 0.29% nickel in hole MID24-13.

For the Reid property: Infill and extension drilling continues in line with expectations including targeted higher-grade nickel intersected in two new holes: 0.48% nickel over 12.0 metres and 0.41% nickel over 37.5 metres within 73.5 metres of 0.34% in REI24-52, all within an entire core length of 722.7 metres at 0.24% nickel; 0.47% nickel over 9.4 metres within 171.5 metres averaging 0.27% nickel in REI24-51.

Canada Nickel CEO Mark Selby said, "Our regional exploration program is consistently yielding excellent outcomes with each of the Three Giants delivering strong drilling results. These targets each have a target footprint larger than our flagship Crawford nickel sulphide project, underscoring the large-scale potential of the Timmins Nickel District. We are excited to publish the remaining six resources by mid-2025, bringing the total to eight regional resources and showcasing the vast scale of nickel resources within the District."

Canada Nickel is currently anchored by its flagship Crawford nickel-cobalt sulphide project in the heart of the prolific Timmins Cochrane mining camp. For more information, please visit www.canadanickel.com.

Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Next Events

Mar 28 2025 - Mar 29 2025
16th Annual Conference on Eastern Indigenous Consultation & Engagement
Mar 31 2025 - Apr 03 2025
Comminution ’25
May 08 2025 - May 10 2025
World Summit and Expo on Electronics and Electrical Engineering
May 14 2025 - May 15 2025
Mining Congress Qazaqstan

Related Posts