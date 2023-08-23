Canada Nickel extends strike to 2.7 km at Mann Northwest

Canada Nickel (TSXV: CNC; OTCQX: CNIKF) reports drilling results from three holes and assay results from the first five of eight holes drilled on […]
By Canadian Mining Journal Staff August 23, 2023 At 11:47 am
Canada Nickel stands to earn 80% interest in Mann Northwest. Credit: Canada Nickel

Topics

Commodities

Regions

Tags

Companies

Canada Nickel (TSXV: CNC; OTCQX: CNIKF) reports drilling results from three holes and assay results from the first five of eight holes drilled on its Mann Northwest property in the Timmins nickel district.

The first eight holes intersected multi-hundred metre intervals of mineralized peridotite and minor dunite across a combined strike length of 2.7 km. The target remains open in all directions.

Results include:

  • MAN23-01 intersected peridotite from top to bottom only interrupted by 23.5 metres of pyroxenite with 0.44 g/t platinum and palladium (Pt+Pd).
  • MAN23-02 intersected 348.5 metres at 0.23% nickel in peridotite and finished in 28.9 metres of 0.52g/t Pt+Pd in pyroxenite.
  • MAN23-03 intersected mineralized peridotite at the top and dunite at the bottom, with an average grade of 0.23% nickel over 291.5 metres.
  • MAN23-04 intersected 301.5 metres of peridotite with 0.18% nickel.
  • MAN23-05 intersected a sequence of peridotite with minor dunite and pyroxenite. The hole assayed 366.5 metres of 0.20% nickel, including 11.0 metres of 0.44 g/t Pt+Pd.

The 6-km2 Mann Northwest property is 45 km northeast of Timmins, Ont. Canada Nickel can earn 80% interest in the property owned by Noble Minerals.

For more information, visit www.CanadaNickel.com.

Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Next Events

Aug 28 2023 - Aug 29 2023
International Conference and Expo on Humanoid robots and artificial intelligence
Aug 29 2023 - Aug 30 2023
Water Leakage Summit 2023,
Aug 29 2023 - Aug 30 2023
GMG Brisbane Forum | Tomorrow’s Mining: Innovating to Improve the Way We Mine
Sep 05 2023 - Sep 07 2023
Commercial UAV Expo

Related Posts