Canada Nickel extends strike to 2.7 km at Mann Northwest

Canada Nickel (TSXV: CNC; OTCQX: CNIKF) reports drilling results from three holes and assay results from the first five of eight holes drilled on its Mann Northwest property in the Timmins nickel district.

The first eight holes intersected multi-hundred metre intervals of mineralized peridotite and minor dunite across a combined strike length of 2.7 km. The target remains open in all directions.

Results include:

MAN23-01 intersected peridotite from top to bottom only interrupted by 23.5 metres of pyroxenite with 0.44 g/t platinum and palladium (Pt+Pd).

MAN23-02 intersected 348.5 metres at 0.23% nickel in peridotite and finished in 28.9 metres of 0.52g/t Pt+Pd in pyroxenite.

MAN23-03 intersected mineralized peridotite at the top and dunite at the bottom, with an average grade of 0.23% nickel over 291.5 metres.

MAN23-04 intersected 301.5 metres of peridotite with 0.18% nickel.

MAN23-05 intersected a sequence of peridotite with minor dunite and pyroxenite. The hole assayed 366.5 metres of 0.20% nickel, including 11.0 metres of 0.44 g/t Pt+Pd.

The 6-km2 Mann Northwest property is 45 km northeast of Timmins, Ont. Canada Nickel can earn 80% interest in the property owned by Noble Minerals.

