Canada Nickel records nickel recoveries of 59% at Mann Northwest

Canada Nickel Company (TSXV: CNC; OTCQX: CNIKF) received high recovery and concentrate results from its first set of metallurgical tests on samples from its Mann Northwest property, using the same flowsheet used at its Crawford property.

The Mann Northwest property is located east of Canada Nickel’s wholly owned Crawford nickel project, now under construction and expected to deliver first production by year-end 2027 near Timmins, Ont. Crawford is expected to produce 45,000 tonnes of nickel annually.

Sample 1 recorded 58% and 59% total nickel recoveries from samples with head grades of 0.29% and 0.30% nickel. More than half of the recovered nickel was recovered to nickel concentrates with an average grade greater than 38% nickel.

Iron recoveries amounted to 44% and 48%, with iron concentrate grades averaging 58% and 62% iron in the two tests.

Cobalt recoveries were 15% and 28%. Chromium recoveries were 10% for both samples.

Nickel and magnetite concentrate grades were in line with expectations, the company said.

“These initial results at Mann Northwest, along with our earlier success achieved at Reid using the standard flowsheet developed for Crawford, demonstrate the potential to leverage our development work at Crawford across the portfolio of targets throughout the Timmins Nickel District,” Canada Nickel CEO Mark Selby said.

Canada Nickel will replicate its Crawford program at Mann Northwest and will begin a variability open circuit testing program to confirm operating parameters and performance. It will then begin locked cycle testing to confirm metallurgical and concentrate grades and recovery, which will be used in future engineering studies.

