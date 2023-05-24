Canada Nickel results from Midlothian, Sothman, and Mann Northwest

Canada Nickel Company (TSXV:CNC; OTC:CNIKF) is enjoying success of its latest drilling program on what it calls “uncoveries,” targets chosen by going back over historic results. At both the Sothman and Midlothian properties, near Timmins, Ont., the company reports intersecting long, shallow intervals.

The Sothman property consists of 50 mining leases acquired from Glencore Canada. Canada Nickel drilled four holes of strongly serpentinized peridotite and minor dunite in 2021. There is a high-grade West zone and a large tonnage, low-grade east zone. Both are accessible year-round by road, and a power line is located less than 6.0 km east of the property.

Sothman West is mineralized along a strike length of about 300 metres, and width between 100 and 120 metres. It remains open at depth. The best intersections occurred in SOT22-09 which encountered 1.28% nickel over 5.3 metres within 192.3 metres of 0.31% nickel and SOT22-08 which encountered 0.99% nickel over 10.5 metres within 77.7 metres of 0.37% nickel. The historical, non-compliant resource for the West zone is 190,000 tonnes at 1.24% nickel.

Sothman East has mineralization across 1.6 km length and widths of between 160 and 300 metres. It, too, is open at depth. All seven holes recently drilled at the target encountered a large ultramafic sill composed mostly of peridotite and dunite. Two of the holes returned notable assays: SOT23-18 intersected 319.3 metres of mineralized peridotite at 0.29% nickel starting at 15 metres downhole, and SOT22-02 intersected 31.5 metres of 0.62 g/t platinum+palladium.

At the Midlothian property located 70 km southeast of Timmins, Canada Nickel completed four drill holes earlier this year. The property is under option from Canadian Gold Miner. Hole MID23-01, which entered mineralized dunite after 2.0 metres of overburden, intersected 0.28% nickel over 343 metres with the hole ending in mineralized dunite. Results from the first two holes showed awaruite to be the dominant nickel-bearing mineral. Assays for the other holes are pending.

Canada Nickel also drilled four holes at the Northwest target at the Mann property, located 22 km east of the Crawford nickel-cobalt project and 45 km northeast of Timmins, Ont. The Mann property includes three main ultramafic areas: Northwest which covers 6.0 km2, Mann Central with a footprint of 3.1 km2, and Mann Southeast that covers 4.1 km2. (Compare that to the Crawford target footprint of 1.6 km2).

The holes at Mann Northwest intersected several hundred metres of mineralized peridotite and dunite. The mineralization was measured along 800 metres of strike length and a width of at least 500 metres, and the occurrence is open in all directions. Mineralogy and assays are pending.

Canada Nickel has begun the federal permitting process for the Crawford nickel-cobalt mine and mill. The project includes a significant carbon capture component. The Crawford feasibility study is due by the middle of this year.

For additional information about any of these projects, visit www.CanadaNickel.com.