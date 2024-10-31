Canada Nickel updates successful regional exploration program in Ontario

As Canada Nickel Company (TSXV: CNC; OTCQX: CNIKF) moves the Crawford nickel project toward the start of production in 2027, the company continues its successful regional exploration program in northern Ontario. The regional program calls for over 100,000 metres of drilling on 14 properties, all located within 100 km of Timmins.

Results are in from drill programs at Reid, Mann, and Reaume and other regional targets. Highlighted infill drilling at Reid includes 643 metres of 0.26% nickel, and an initial resource is expected before the end of the year. This year’s drilling at Mann West returned 330 metres of 0.26% nickel, including 24.5 metres of 0.35% nickel, and a resource estimate is expected early in 2025. Mann North returned multiple gold intervals, including 4.5 metres of 2.35 g/t gold within 45 metres of 0.45 g/t gold.

“The results today highlight the shallow, well-mineralized large-scale potential of Mann West, said CEO Mark Selby. “Mann Central has yielded multiple intervals of well-mineralized peridotite across a 1.9-km strike length.

"We typically encounter platinum and palladium precious metals in the Timmins nickel district, but at our Mann North property, we intersected multiple gold intervals," he added.

Detailed results from the regional program are posted with the news on www.CanadaNickel.com.