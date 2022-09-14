Canada Silver Cobalt completes commissioning of processing plant

Canada Silver Cobalt Works (TSXV: CCW; OTC: CCWOF) has completed the commissioning of its 100%-owned Temiskaming Testing Labs (TTL), which will be used to process high-grade mineralized material from the Castle and Beaver mines as well as from the Castle East silver deposit nearby.

The 1,860-m2 TLL facility is located in the town of Cobalt, Ont., in the centre of the historic Cobalt mining camp where 600 million oz. of silver and 30 million lb. of cobalt were produced during the 1900s. The processing plant, which has zero discharge, is just 50 metres away from a rail line.

The facility was originally established in its current location by the Ontario government in 1941 as a public service facility offering laboratory services, high-grade ore processing and a bullion furnace to nearby mining operations. It was used in their early days of silver mining in the area to pour in excess of 2 million oz. of silver annually in dore bars. Using TTL's bullion furnace, Canada Silver Cobalt poured three silver doré bars from Castle mine waste material as a proof-of-concept test in 2019.

In 2020, Canada Silver Cobalt completed the purchase of the TTL facility from a private operator, and since then, it has conducted a number of test runs and completed the commissioning of the secondary crushing circuit. As a result, TTL has a complete crushing and screening processing plant with a 20-t/h capacity for high-grade mineralized feed from nearby mines.

In addition, the company recently installed a new gravity plant at TTL that is closed loop with a water recycle step. The two-stage gravity plant, which is designed to operate at 24 t/d, is now fully commissioned. Feed will be be supplied from the Beaver and Castle mines and the Castle East deposit once it has access to the high-grade veins through the building of a ramp, which is currently in the planning stage.

The past-producing Castle mine is Canada Silver Cobalt's flagship property. It operated at various times between 1917 and 1989, producing a total of 9.4 million oz. of silver and 376,000 lb. of cobalt. The Castle property is currently the only permitted underground asset in the Cobalt camp, covering 78 km2 in area.

Additional information about the Castle project is posted on www.CanadaSilverCobaltWorks.com.