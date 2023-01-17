Canada Silver Cobalt discovers gold at Castle East and Castle underground

Canada Silver Cobalt Works (TSXV:CCW; OTC:CCWOF) has released gold assay results from its 60,000 metre 2020-22 drill program at the historic Castle East and Castle underground sites.

Intercepts include 4.35 g/t gold over 2.3 metres in hole CS-20-31 from 452 metres to 454 metres; 3.11 g/t gold over 1.0 metre in hole CS-20-39 from 461 metres to 462 metres; 2.94 g/t gold over 1.0 metre in hole CS-22-108 from 276 metres to 277 metres: and 2.53 g/t gold over 1.0 metre in hole CS-22-113 from 138 metres to 139 metres.

Intercepts from the 2011-19 drill program include up to 15.20 g/t gold over 1.0 metre in hole CS-19-19 from 298 metres to 299 metres and 5.52 g/t gold over 0.4 metre in hole CS-18-16W from 315 metres to 316 metres.

Intercepts from the 2019 underground drilling near the Castle mine adit entrance include up to 14.49 g/t gold over 0.9 metre from 2.4 metres to 3.3 metres, including 22.70 g/t gold over 0.3 metre from 3.3 metres to 3.6 metres in hole C-U-19-016, and 10.75 g/t gold over 0.3 metre from 0.7 metre to 1.0 metre in hole C-U-19-005.

According to the company, these gold intercepts warrant further exploration to understand the extent and connectivity of the mineralization, as well as to fully understand the relationship between the high-grade silver veins (that the company previously discovered) and the gold mineralization in the surrounding area.

“Historically, gold has been directly associated with silver in the Cobalt camp. The gold values in the silver doré bar produced when the historic mines were in production accounted for 3% to 5% of the total 1,000 oz. by weight. Using the Jan. 13, 2023, close price of gold and silver, the contained gold value of these bars would be two to four times the contained silver value in US dollars,” said Frank J. Basa, CEO.

