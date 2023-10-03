Canadian Copper adds 670 million lb. copper equivalent to Murray Brook resource

By Marilyn Scales October 3, 2023 At 2:14 pm
Canadian Copper has expanded its project portfolio in the Bathurst mining camp. Credit: Canadian Copper

Canadian Copper (CSE:CCI) has released a new resource estimate for its Murray Brook copper-zinc project near Bathurst, N.B. The new estimate increases measured and indicated sulphide resources up by 18% to 21.4 million tonnes containing an additional 670 million lb. copper equivalent.

The Murray Brook deposit is now known to contain 15.8 million measured tonnes grading 0.43% copper, 2.60% zinc, 0.92% lead, 0.52 g/t gold, and 39.0 g/t silver. Seen another way, the measured resource has a grade of 1.42% copper equivalent or 8.65% zinc equivalent.

The indicated portion is now 5.3 million tonnes grading 0.52% copper, 2.14% zinc, 0.85% lead, 0.67 g/t gold, and 37.3 g/t silver, containing 1.41% copper equivalent or 8.58% zinc equivalent.

The sulphide mineralization is a sedimentary-hosted, volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) deposit and is suitable for open pit, truck and shovel mining. The property has additional exploration potential and is located about 10 km from a mineral processing plant.

A new preliminary economic assessment for Murray Brook is due in the second quarter next year. According to the timeline on the company’s website, permitting could be completed as early as the end of next year.

Canadian Copper also controls the Murray Brook West property adjacent to Murray Brook. This is a grassroots project that the company believes has considerable potential, being located between the former Caribou copper-zinc mine (east of the Murray Brook property) and the former Restigouche copper-zinc mine (west of Murray Brook West).

Visit www.CanadianCopper.com for more information.

Comments

