Canadian Critical Minerals increases indicated metal of 11% for copper and 17% for gold at Bull River mine

Canadian Critical Minerals (TSXV: CCMI; OTCQB: RIINF) announced a 10% increase in copper and a 15% increase in gold in a new mineral resource (MRE) for the Bull River mine, near Cranbrook, B.C. Canadian Critical Minerals is a mining company primarily focused on copper production assets in Canada. Its main asset is the Bull River mine project which has a mineral resource containing copper, gold, and silver. Canadian Critical Minerals last traded at C$0.04 and its market capitalization is C$10.230M.

Moose Mountain Technical Services independently prepared the mineral resource estimate under the supervision of professional engineer Sue Bird. The MRE includes mineralized material from the surface stockpile of run of mine material previously not included in the MRE.

The company has released the following highlights: Total indicated mineral resource of 2.9 Mt grading 1.58% copper, 0.389 g/t gold, and 13.3 g/t silver, total inferred mineral resource of 1.6 Mt grading 1.43% copper, 0.388 g/t gold, and 12.1 g/t silver. Canadian Critical Minerals noted that the inclusion of stockpile and an increase in metal prices have resulted in the indicated resource to increase by 11% in the copper metal and 17% in the gold metal content compared to its previous MRE from 2021.

Ian Berzins, president and CEO commented, "We are extremely pleased with the results of the up-dated mineral resource including underground and surface mineralized material. During the period November 2023 to August 2024, the company crushed and screened 180,000 tons of mineralized run of mine material already on surface in a stockpile. Subsequently, the company sorted coarse material through an ore sorter and both the high-grade material that was sent to New Afton plus the lower grade material that was rejected by the sorter and not trucked to New Afton were assayed for copper, gold, and silver. As a result, 5,177,900 lbs of copper equivalent mineralized material were added to the current mineral resource at Bull River.”

Canadian Critical Minerals also owns a 10% interest in XXIX Metal Corp., which holds a 100% interest in the Thierry copper project near Pickle Lake, Ontario and a 100% interest in the Opemiska copper project near Chapais-Chibougamau, Quebec. More information is posted on www.CanadianCriticalMineralsinc.com