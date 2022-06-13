Canadian Mint launches Klondike-themed pure gold coin

Reverse side of the 2022 Klondike gold rush coin. Credit: Royal Canadian Mint

To commemorate the Klondike gold rush, a turning point in Canadian mining history, and the prospecting methods used to find gold first discovered in Yukon's famed Bonanza creek in 1896, the Royal Canadian Mint has released a new 99.999% pure gold bullion coin.

This new issue, illustrating the operation of a traditional sluice box, is the second coin in a series of 1 oz. pure gold coins commemorating "the last great gold rush" that forever transformed Canada, Yukon, and the lives of the indigenous people who have inhabited the land for millennia.

This bullion coin, made of the world's purest gold, was launched Monday at the PDAC 2022 hosted by the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada in Toronto. It is on display at the Royal Canadian Mint booth, and will soon be available through the Mint's network of official bullion distributors.

The reverse of the 2022, $200 coin Klondike Gold Rush: Prospecting For Gold is designed by Canadian artist Steve Hepburn, who has illustrated a wooden sluice box in action, filled with paydirt from which precious gold flakes and nuggets are being separated. The background of the reverse and obverse features a precisely engraved array of radial lines that have become a defining characteristic of Mint bullion coins. The coin's security is also enhanced by the Mint's distinct micro-engraved maple leaf mintmark, showing the number 22 to correspond to its year of issue.

The Mint's latest pure gold bullion coin is presented in richly designed credit card-style packaging that includes a certificate of purity signed by the Mint's chief assayer.

Visit www.mint.ca for the latest coin releases by the Mint.