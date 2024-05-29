CanAlaska assays 14.9% U3O8 over 9.6 metres from Pike zone at West McArthur joint venture

CanAlaska Uranium (TSXV: CVV; OTCQX: CVVUF), operator of the West McArthur joint venture, reported high grade intersections from the latest drilling of the Pike zone at the project. Geochemical assays returned 14.9% uranium oxide (U 3 O 8 ) over 9.6 metres in hole WMA082-6 drilled over the winter.

The West McArthur project is located on the eastern rim of Saskatchewan’s Athabasca Basin. CanAlaska holds an 83.35% interest, and Cameco (TSX: CCO; NYSE: CCJ) holds the balance.

The CanAlaska team will now focus on the known zone of unconformity-associated high-grade uranium during the summer program, said CEO Cory Belyk. “We remain confident Pike zone is a potential tier one mineralizing event based on proven grade and thickness of uranium intersected at the unconformity, associated deep basement mineralized roots, and structure and alteration features observed in core at Pike zone and elsewhere along the target corridor. Based on other eastern Athabasca Basin high-grade uranium deposit analogues such as McArthur River, Pike zone could be just one of several pearls on a string."

The extremely high-grade intersection in hole WMA082-6 (mentioned above) was part of a 11.1-metre intersection grading 12.9% U 3 O 8 .

Results from hole WMA082-4 included one main interval of 7.4% U 3 O 8 over 19.5 metres, including 9.9% U 3 O 8 over 14.5 metres.

Hole WMA082-2 intersected one interval of sandstone-hosted mineralization grading 1.5% U 3 O 8 over 4.6 metres.

CanAlaska is planning a summer drill program at West McArthur expected to start early next month. Two rigs will conduct about 9,000 metres of drilling to be completed by September.

Additional information is posted on www.CanAlaskaUranium.com.