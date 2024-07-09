CanAlaska hits 21.6 metres of 3.44% eU3O8 at Pike zone

CanAlaska Uranium (TSXV: CVV; OTCQX: CVVUF) (FSE: DH7) announced a significant intersection at the Pike zone of its West McArthur joint venture project, located in the eastern Athabasca Basin in Saskatchewan. Drillhole WMA082-7 has revealed impressive results, including 3.44% eU 3 O 8 over 21.6 metres, with a notable section at the unconformity featuring 10.90% eU 3 O 8 over 5.4 metres. This discovery marks a continuation of high-grade uranium mineralization and underscores the potential for further expansion at the Pike zone.

CanAlaska CEO, Cory Belyk, said, "The continuation of ultra high-grade uranium mineralization at the unconformity and over significant width in the first drillhole of the summer program is a very encouraging indication that the Pike zone discovery will incrementally grow as drilling continues through the summer."

The summer drill program, using two diamond drills, targets approximately 9,000 metres to achieve multiple unconformity intersections. Future drilling at the Pike zone will assess the lateral extent of the high-grade mineralization, which currently remains open in all directions. Drilling is planned on adjacent sections as well.

CanAlaska Uranium holds interests in approximately 500,000 ha in Canada's Athabasca Basin. CanAlaska is currently working with Cameco on the West McArthur joint venture and Denison on the Moon Lake South joint venture in the eastern Athabasca Basin.

