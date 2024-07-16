CanAlaska’s high-grade uranium discovery at Pike zone promises expansion 

CanAlaska Uranium (TSXV: CVV; OTCQX: CVVUF) has announced a discovery at the Pike zone of its West McArthur joint venture project with Cameco in Saskatchewan's eastern Athabasca Basin. The project is operated by CanAlaska that holds an 83.35% ownership in the project. CanAlaska is sole-funding the 2024 West McArthur program, further increasing its majority ownership in the project.

Drillhole WMA082-8 revealed an intersection of 6.87% eU 3 O 8 over 16.9 metres, including a high-grade core of 11.62% eU 3 O 8 over 9.3 metres. This discovery marks a milestone as it is the first hole to extend drilling to the east.

The ongoing summer drilling campaign aims to further delineate and expand this ultra high grade uranium discovery both at the unconformity and within the upper basement.

CanAlaska CEO, Cory Belyk says, "For the team, this is a clear indication they are on the right path to successfully expanding the Pike zone ultra high-grade uranium footprint during the summer program. "

The summer drill program at West McArthur is in full swing with two diamond drills in operation. The company plans to drill approximately 9,000 metres this summer, targeting 10 to 14 unconformity intersections. To enhance drilling efficiency and targeting precision, CanAlaska is utilizing downhole mud-motor deviation technology.

