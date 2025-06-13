Canstar partners with AI company to accelerate critical minerals exploration

Canstar Resources (TSXV: ROX; OTCPK: CSRNF) has partnered with TerraAI, an artificial intelligence company backed by Khosla Ventures, to advance its $11.5 million exploration joint venture at the Buchans and Mary March projects in central Newfoundland.

Khosla Ventures, a premier $15B+ Silicon Valley firm known for early investments in transformative technologies, supports TerraAI and signals a significant shift in designing and executing mineral discovery programs.

Juan Carlos Giron Jr., CEO of Canstar, said: “AI is transforming the world, and it holds the same potential to transform mineral exploration. At its core, exploration means gathering and making sense of the right information. With TerraAI’s capabilities, we can fuse vast geological datasets, generate targets at scale, and dynamically optimize drill testing. Our technical approach, supported by VMS Mining Corporation’s investment, is focused on building on the legacy of a district known for hosting some of the world’s highest-grade VMS deposits. This partnership creates a formula which aims to increase the probability of discovery while reducing the cost per success—positioning Canstar to drill smarter, faster, and more effectively.”

The Mary March discovery hole yielded results of 4.2 g/t gold, 122 g/t silver, 10.1% zinc, 1.8% lead, and 0.64% copper, which Canstar will use as an initial focus. TerraAI’s proprietary platform will ingest and analyze datasets from the Buchans project, where Abitibi Geophysics is conducting a Deep IP survey. By integrating this data with extensive public and historical records from the prolific volcanogenic massive sulphide district, the technology will generate high-confidence drill targets and optimize drilling programs in real-time.

Canstar aligns its joint venture with VMSC with TerraAI’s capabilities, enhancing the combined technical team led by Dr. Harold Gibson, one of the world’s leading experts in VMS systems.

Dr. John Mern, a Stanford-trained aerospace engineer and artificial intelligence expert, leads TerraAI. His career spans advanced technology organizations worldwide. Before founding TerraAI, he created AI systems for mineral exploration as a senior decision scientist at KoBold Metals, applying techniques from autonomous vehicles and game theory to develop actionable discovery tools.

Dr. Mern combines expertise in artificial intelligence, resource sector application, and Silicon Valley innovation, driving TerraAI to the forefront of AI-driven exploration.

More information is posted on www.CanstarResources.com.