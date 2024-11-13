Canterra drills 60 metres of 2.25% CuEq from surface at Buchans project  

Canterra Minerals (TSXV: CTM; OTCQB: CTMCF) reports initial results from its first drilling program at its 100% owned Buchans project within the central Newfoundland mining district.

The Buchans project is an advanced critical minerals project hosting significant undeveloped mineral deposits adjacent to the past producing Buchans mine. This brownfield project covers 83.25 km2 near the town of Buchans and hosts the past producing Buchans mine operated by Asarco from 1928 to 1984. The project also hosts the undeveloped Lundberg deposit, a VMS stockwork sulphide deposit comprising a large, near-surface resource located beneath and adjacent to workings of the previously mined, high-grade Lucky Strike massive sulphide orebody.

Canterra holds Newfoundland's second-largest combined critical minerals inventory with seven resource-stage deposits. The Buchans project hosts the Lundberg copper-zinc-lead deposit, the largest and most advanced critical minerals deposit within the Central Newfoundland mining district. Low all-in drill cost of approximately $200/metre across the 1,600 metre program.

Highlighted drill holes include the following:

Hole H-24-3531: 2.25 copper equivalent over 60.3 metres (0.74% copper, 3.92% zinc, 1.16% lead, 11.5 g/t silver, and 0,16 g/t gold) from surface, including 3.17% copper equivalent over 26 metres (0.05% copper, 6.13% zine, 1.64% lead, 13.9 g/t silver, and 0.20 g/t gold.

Hole-24-3527: 0.90% copper equivalent over 121.5 metres (0.41% copper, 1.08% zinc, 0.54% lead, 4.4` g/t silver, and 0.04 g/t gold.

Asarco mined approximately 16.1 million tonnes of ore averaging 18.4% zinc, 8.6% lead, 1.6% copper, 112 g/t silver, and 1.7 g/t Au from the Buchans deposits from 1935-81. Canterra acquired the Buchans project from Buchans Minerals Resources. The NI 43-101 compliant resource for the Lundberg deposit of 16.8 million indicated tonnes at 1.5% zinc, 04.% copper, 0.6% lead, 5.7 g/t silver, and 0.07 g/t gold. The inferred resource is 380,000 tonnes at 2.0% zinc, 0.4% copper, 1.0% lead, 22.4 g/t silver, and 0.31 g/t gold.

More information is posted on www.CanterraMinerals.com