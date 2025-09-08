Canterra hits record 535 g/t gold at Wilding project

Canterra Minerals (TSXV: CTM; US-OTCQB: CTMCF) announced significant prospecting results from its Wilding gold project, in Central Newfoundland, including exceptional grades of 535 g/t gold. The Wilding gold project covers 55 km of the same gold-bearing corridor that hosts Equinox Gold’s producing Valentine Mine directly adjacent to Canterra’s property.

Multiple grab samples from known zones returned exceptional high grades, including 535 g/t, 169 g/t, 135 g/t, and 126 g/t gold. Prospecting 14 km away from the core of the Wilding gold project at Noel Paul yielded grab samples assaying up to 6.35 g/t gold. These results confirm that mineralization continues along the structural corridor. Additional sampling, including a 0.60 g/t gold grab sample at the East Alder prospect, located 10 km from the Noel Paul samples, highlights the potential for multiple mineralized zones across the property.

Chris Pennimpede, CEO of Canterra Minerals, said: "These results, including our highest-ever gold sample of 535 g/t gold, confirm a very high-grade gold system and reinforce Wilding’s potential as a district-scale project. With Equinox Gold’s Valentine Gold Mine now in production immediately next door, and our first significant high-grade results extending across the next 50 km of the corridor, Canterra is strategically positioned in one of Canada’s most exciting emerging gold camps."

Canterra's Newfoundland properties. PHOTO: Canterra Minerals.

These samples have identified promising drill targets. To investigate a mineral system of this size, Canterra is using modern geochemical methods and analyzing pathfinder elements like copper and arsenic. These elements serve as “smoke signals,” outlining broader halos around potential gold zones. The discovery of significant gold at step-out locations 4 kilometers and 10 kilometers away from the original sites indicates that the mineralized system may persist over a wide area.

