Cartier cuts bonanza 60 g/t gold at East Cadillac

Cartier Resources (TSXV:ECR) reports bonanza grades – including 60.1 g/t gold – from drill results at the East Cadillac property 45 km east of Val d’Or, Que.

The latest assays include 60.1 g/t gold over 0.5 metre; 20.3 g/t over 1.0 metre; 20.2 g/t over 1.0 metre (included within 11.4 g/t over 3.0 metre); and 20.2 g/t over 0.6 metre (within 5.0 g/t over 3.2 metres).

Earlier this year, Cartier reported assays from a new zone Chimo, 5 km from the Easte Bareman sector. They included 142.2 g/t gold over 0.5 metre; 137.4 g/t over 0.5 metre;43.2 g/t over 1.0 metre (withing 15.7 g/t over 3.0 metres); and 30.2 g/t over 1.0 metre.

The company is deploying a second drill rig as it continues to explore over 10 km of the Larder Lake-Cadillac fault zone, to follow up on the previous find.

Two gold deposits and several occurrences are known on properties held by Cartier. These include the former Chimo mine deposit and the occurrences of West and East Nordeau, East Bateman, West Simon, Blue Grass, McDonough, and East Cadillac.

A 43-101 report published in 2022 for the Chimo project was divided into three corridors – North, Central and South – all of which had both indicated and inferred resources. At a cut-off grade of 2.0 g/t, the North corridor contain 1.1 million tonnes grading 3.85 g/t gold (139,000 oz.) indicated and 1.6 million tonnes at 3.54 g/t gold (178,000 oz.) inferred. The Central corridor, with a cut-off grade of 1.5 g/t, has 5.1 million tonnes grading 3.03 g/t gold (493,000 oz.) indicated and 11.7 million tonnes at 2.55 g/t gold (963,000 oz.) inferred. Again, with a cut-off of 2.0 g/t, the South corridor has 444,000 tonnes grading 3.61 g/t gold (52,000 oz.) indicted and 1.9 million tonnes at 3.47 g/t gold (217,000 oz.) inferred.

More information is posted on www.RessourcesCartier.com.