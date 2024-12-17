Cartier Resources reports high-grade gold at East Cadillac gold project

Cartier Resources (TSXV: ECR, FSE: 6CA) reported high-grade gold in the western part of its flagship East Cadillac property. The property is located 45 km east of the Val-d’Or mining camp.

The company reported an extension of high-grade gold over a strike length of 10 km. The results are as follows: 44.7 g/t gold over 0.5 metres with eight visible clusters of gold and 7.9 g/t gold over 1 metre in the Blue Grass sector, 17.0 g/t gold over 0.5 metres with one cluster of visible gold in the West Portal sector.

Cartier is also showing an expansion of its high-grade gold areas as follows: 18 g/t gold over 1.7 metres, included within 7.5 g/t gold over 4.6 metres with one cluster of visible gold, situated in the West Simon sector.

“The 10 high-grade gold areas discovered in 2024 are in a prolific fault zone recognized for its mining potential and reported in a high gold price environment, provide the key elements required for rapid development of the East Cadillac asset,” CEO Philippe Cloutier said.

Val-d'Or's proximity to the Abitibi gold belt has made it a large gold producer, being part of a region that produced 45 million oz. of gold since the 1930s. More information is posted on www.RessourcesCartier.com.