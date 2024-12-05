Cassiar Gold continues to extend Taurus deposit from surface

Cassiar Gold (TSXV: GLLDC; OTCQX: CGLCF) reported nine more diamond drill holes from the 2024 program at the Cassiar gold project 113 km southwest of Watson Lake, B.C. Assays from the Taurus gold deposit in the Cassiar North area have allowed the company to expand the mineralization near surface and establish greater continuity of mineralization along controlling structures.

Highlights of the recent assays are as follows:

Hole 24T4-224: 39.3 metres grading 0.58 g/t gold from surface and 5.9 metres of 6.30 g/t gold, including 1.3 metre of 28.15 g/t with 0.7 metre of 40.20 g/t gold.

Hole 24TA-230: 156.1 metres of 0.53 g/t gold.

Hole 24TA-222: 86.6 metres of 0.62 g/t gold.

Hole 24TA-221: 63.9 metres of 0.56 g/t gold, including 7.6 meters of 2.41 g/t gold.

Hole 24TA-227: 88.3 metres of 0.56 g/t gold from surface.

Hole 24TA-223: 14.5 metres of 1.98 g/t gold, including 1.8 metre of 8.77 g/t.

Hole24TA-231: 33.4 metres of 0.60 g/t gold.

Hole 24TA-226: 30.5 metres of 0.61 g/t gold.

Cassiar Gold says the Taurus deposit hosts a near-surface, bulk-tonnage inferred gold resources of 1.4 million oz. in 37.9 million tonnes grading 1.14 g/t gold. Since the early 2022 43-101 resource estimate, continuing drilling over three field seasons continues to expand the footprint of the deposit. The deposit can be mined by open pit methods.

Historical underground mines in the Cassiar South area have yielded over 315,000 oz of Au at average head grades of between 10 and 20 g/t Au1, underscoring, Cassiar says, the high potential for further discovery and expansion of high-grade orogenic gold veins.

Cassiar Gold holds an exploration and two mine permits that cover the past-producing Taurus mine.

More information is posted on www.CassiarGold.com.