Caterpillar expands digital mining portfolio with RPMGlobal deal

By Canadian Mining Journal Staff October 14, 2025 At 8:27 am
Caterpillar to acquire RPM Global. CREDIT: Discovery Alert.

Caterpillar (NYSE: CAT) has signed an agreement to acquire RPMGlobal Holdings Limited ASX: RUL, an Australian mining software company based in Brisbane. Founded in 1977, RPMGlobal is a global leader in mining technology, offering data-driven software solutions that support customers through every stage of the mining lifecycle. The company is recognized for its deep expertise in mining technology and digital enablement.

Denise Johnson, group president of Caterpillar Resource Industries, said: "RPMGlobal's culture and agile approach to developing solutions aligns well with Caterpillar’s intense focus on solving customer needs. Their software solutions complement Caterpillar’s existing technologies, especially in areas such as asset management, fleet management, and autonomy. Together, we have the potential to enhance mine-site operations for our customers, unlocking even greater value."

The acquisition remains subject to approval by RPMGlobal shareholders, relevant regulatory authorities, and other customary closing conditions. Caterpillar expects the transaction to close in the first quarter of 2026.

