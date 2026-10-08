Caterpillar, Wheeler Machinery to feature at Red Bull Rampage

Vinny Armstrong rides during day 1 practice at Red Bull Rampage. Credit: Christian Pondella / Red Bull Content Pool

As an official event sponsor for Red Bull Rampage, Caterpillar (NYSE: CAT) will showcase its Cat Compact retail customer experience at the event.

Cat Compact is a retail, rental and support network. The company says it is designed for independent contractors and growing businesses. Through online and in-person experiences, Cat Compact provides a “a simpler, more approachable way to access Cat machines.”

“The Cat Compact experience was designed to connect with a different type of customer, which means we have to approach marketing to them differently," said Ashley-Brooke Winger, senior marketing consultant for Caterpillar. “Customers are forming opinions long before they enter the buying process, shaped by the people, experiences and communities they connect with.”

For independent contractors and small businesses who are often taking on a wide variety of jobs, Caterpillar says it is important to increase access to service, parts, attachments and rental options.

Red Bull Rampage

Red Bull Rampage is a freeride mountain biking event held in southwestern Utah. For 25 years, it has showcased some of the world’s best riders. Cat machines are used to help prepare production areas and build the infrastructure needed for the competition.

Additionally, Caterpillar is also involved in the event through its dealer Wheeler Machinery. Wheeler will sponsor and host the Heavy Iron Rodeo on Oct. 9, the day between the women’s and men’s competitions.

Heavy Iron Rodeo is an invite-only experience where participants run machines through obstacle courses for a prize.

The competition is taking place Oct. 8 to 10 in Virgin, Utah.

For more competition and broadcast information, visit:

https://www.redbull.com/us-en/events/red-bull-rampage