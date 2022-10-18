Cementation, Orefields team up in Scandinavia

Orefields Raise Boring , with its well-established presence in Scandinavia and a solid reputation for delivering quality, has established a memorandum of understanding with Cementation Canada, a global mine development contractor, headquartered in North Bay, Ont., with offices also in Australia, the United States, and South Africa .

Cementation compliments Orefields’ mining services which include pilot drilling, raise boring, down-reaming, horizontal raise boring, casting, grouting with Cementation’s proven capability and experience to engineer and sink shafts, drive decline ramps, lateral development, production mining, and mine construction to access and mine orebodies. Additionally, the team’s offerings include full in-house engineering and design, supply services for crushing and screening, and conveying systems that condition and deliver run-of-mine ore to the processing facility.

In addition to introducing expanded capabilities beneficial to the broader Scandinavian region, the Orefields-Cementation team brings innovative delivery model alternatives that reduce risk for the mine owner when compared to the conventional EPC or design-bid-build approaches.

Together they offer creative risk-reducing alternatives including:

Design-build-operate-maintain (DBOM)

DBOM plus system ownership

Following an agreed period of operation, option to transfer ownership

Owner’s mine build and mining partner

Over the life of the facility, operations and maintenance expenses often far exceed the initial cost to design and build systems. Consequently, the design and construction of the system significantly impacts operational reliability and the resultant costs that accumulate over the years. The DBOM approach, being performed by a single accountable venture, reduces risk inherent in spreading work packages between different organization (as with EPC or design-bid-build approaches. Simply put, the principle behind the DBOM delivery model is that we “pack our own parachute” so we make sure it is done right from the beginning through to deployment.

With this partnership specifically being established in Sweden for the benefit and added value to the Scandinavian region, technical and professional labour resources as well as the supply of materials, equipment and fabrication and construction will be procured in the local regions where possible. Depending on the availability of qualified Scandinavian-based resources, secondary preference will be given to other European countries. For more information on Orefields, visit www.Orefields.com or for more information on Cementation, visit www.Cementation.com.

