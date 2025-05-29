Churchill reports high grade antimony and gold at Black Raven

Churchill Resources announced that due-diligence sampling at the historical Frost Cove antimony and Stewart gold mines on the Black Raven property yielded assays of >10% antimony and >10g/t gold, respectively. Located about 60 km northwest of Gander, Newfoundland, the Black Raven property hosts two past-producing mines from the late 1800s: the Frost Cove antimony mine and the Stewart gold-antimony mine.

These samples exceeded the detection limit for those elements, prompting further assay work to pinpoint their precise metal contents. Churchill Resources traced the Frost Cove antimony veins and the host felsic dyke over 800m on the surface, with numerous historical samples registering >1% Sb (the upper detection limit of the historical assays). The company has never drilled this site before and plans to explore further.

Paul Sobie, CEO of Churchill, said: "These exceptional results further validate the Company’s strategic pivot to antimony and gold at Black Raven’s past-producing mines, and underscores the entire property’s significant potential. They confirm and expand upon historical records from the property reported in our news release of April 14th, 2025. Further successful exploration at Frost Cove confirming these grade tenors along strike would place it among the highest-grade antimony projects globally. Finally, Churchill is very pleased to announce the execution of the definitive agreement dated May 6th, 2025, to acquire a 100% undivided interest in the Black Raven antimony property, from property owners Eddie and Roland Quinlan.”

The company’s release reads as follows: “Antimony is a critical mineral essential for national security and modern technology, with over 90% of global production controlled by China, Russia, and other non-Western jurisdictions. The metal is a vital component in military applications, while also being crucial for certain flame retardants, strengthening alloys in batteries, and emerging energy storage technologies. Recent Chinese export restrictions have driven prices to record levels exceeding $50,000 per tonne, highlighting antimony’s strategic importance to a “Fortress North America” approach to critical mineral supply chains and making domestic North American sources increasingly important for economic and national security.”

Churchill will immediately start its sampling program on the surface showings and any accessible historical workings once it compiles all historical data. The team will survey the entire property with LiDAR and orthophotos as soon as it obtains the government permit. The team plans to initiate follow-up prospecting and systematic trenching, complemented by channel sampling work in June, based on the compiled database. They will use the derived geological and geochemical data to outline drill targets along strike and at depth to the historical workings.

More information is posted on www.ChurchillResources.com.