Churchill reports high-grade silver results at Black Raven

Churchill Resources (TSXV: CRI) reported that its due-diligence sampling on the Black Raven property yielded silver assays of up to 395 g/t silver from grab samples, affirming the presence of high-grade silver, antimony, and gold across several prospects. Located about 60 km northwest of Gander, Newfoundland, Black Raven showcases significant mineral potential.

The company obtained five grab samples with silver assays exceeding 150 g/t (4.69 opt), accompanied by high-grade gold, lead, and zinc, highlighting the polymetallic assemblage of critical minerals in the Black Raven vein system. The summary table and figure below illustrate these results.

These samples surpassed the laboratory’s initial upper detection limit for silver, prompting the use of overage assay protocols to obtain the reported results. Churchill Resources has not yet drilled the Black Raven vein systems, leaving their full potential unexplored.

Paul Sobie, CEO of Churchill, said: “These silver results confirm our belief that the Black Raven system can carry high grade metals in multiple locations. Churchill’s geological team are on site carrying out a summer surface exploration program, with trenching and drilling commencing as soon as permits are received. Work is presently focused on property mapping and extending the sampled strike extent of the high-grade Frost Cove (antimony), Stewart (gold), and Taylor’s Room (silver-gold) prospects as well as defining several other prospects including Moreton’s Harbour 1 (gold-silver) and Moreton’s Harbour Head (antimony-gold-silver). This work is going well and continues to encounter well-mineralized samples in all locales, confirming and expanding upon historical work.”

The Black Raven property hosts two past-producing mines dating back to the late 1800’s, the Frost Cove antimony mine, and the Stewart gold mine which returned antimony grades of 35.1% and gold grades of 14.4 g/t, respectively. The silver results reported herein are from different locations on the property.

More information is posted on www.ChurchillResources.com.