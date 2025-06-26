Churchill reports high-grade silver results at Black Raven

Churchill Resources (TSXV: CRI) reported that its due-diligence sampling on the Black Raven property yielded silver assays of up to 395 g/t […]
By Canadian Mining Journal Staff June 25, 2025 At 8:09 pm
Black Raven property. CREDIT: Churchill Resources.

Topics

Commodities

Regions

Tags

Companies

Churchill Resources (TSXV: CRI) reported that its due-diligence sampling on the Black Raven property yielded silver assays of up to 395 g/t silver from grab samples, affirming the presence of high-grade silver, antimony, and gold across several prospects. Located about 60 km northwest of Gander, Newfoundland, Black Raven showcases significant mineral potential.

The company obtained five grab samples with silver assays exceeding 150 g/t (4.69 opt), accompanied by high-grade gold, lead, and zinc, highlighting the polymetallic assemblage of critical minerals in the Black Raven vein system. The summary table and figure below illustrate these results.

These samples surpassed the laboratory’s initial upper detection limit for silver, prompting the use of overage assay protocols to obtain the reported results. Churchill Resources has not yet drilled the Black Raven vein systems, leaving their full potential unexplored.

Paul Sobie, CEO of Churchill, said: “These silver results confirm our belief that the Black Raven system can carry high grade metals in multiple locations. Churchill’s geological team are on site carrying out a summer surface exploration program, with trenching and drilling commencing as soon as permits are received. Work is presently focused on property mapping and extending the sampled strike extent of the high-grade Frost Cove (antimony), Stewart (gold), and Taylor’s Room (silver-gold) prospects as well as defining several other prospects including Moreton’s Harbour 1 (gold-silver) and Moreton’s Harbour Head (antimony-gold-silver). This work is going well and continues to encounter well-mineralized samples in all locales, confirming and expanding upon historical work.”

The Black Raven property hosts two past-producing mines dating back to the late 1800’s, the Frost Cove antimony mine, and the Stewart gold mine which returned antimony grades of 35.1% and gold grades of 14.4 g/t, respectively. The silver results reported herein are from different locations on the property.

More information is posted on www.ChurchillResources.com.

Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Next Events

Jul 07 2025 - Jul 09 2025
Global Summit On 2D Materials and Graphene Technology
Aug 04 2025 - Aug 06 2025
Global Summit on Metallurgical Engineering and Mineral Processing
Sep 22 2025 - Sep 24 2025
ANE Global Meet & Expo on Applications of Robotics & Artificial Intelligence (ROBOTICS2025)
Oct 28 2025 - Oct 30 2025
Global Summit on Power and Energy Engineering

Related Posts