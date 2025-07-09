Churchill reports high-grade zinc at Black Raven

Churchill Resources (TSXV: CRI) released its final due-diligence sample results on its Black Raven property, reporting three over-limit zinc assays of 5.25%, 11.03%, and 12.11% from grab samples 305, 315, and 321 respectively. These samples yielded high-grade gold, silver, lead, and zinc, highlighting the presence of a polymetallic assemblage of critical minerals in the Black Raven vein system. Black Raven is located about 60km northwest of Gander, Newfoundland.

These samples surpassed the laboratory’s original upper detection limit for zinc (50,000 ppm or 5%), prompting the lab to use overage assay protocols for these results. The Black Raven vein systems have never undergone drilling.

Paul Sobie, president of Churchill, said: “These excellent zinc results complete all of the over-limit ore-grade analyses from our due-diligence sampling, and continue to strongly confirm our belief that the Black Raven system includes high-grade polymetallic veins, as well as the known Frost Cove Antimony and Stewart Gold past-producers. Our next batch of rock samples are at SGS and will be processed much more quickly than the due-diligence set, as we’re running the appropriate ore grade analyses concurrently on suspected high-grade samples.”

The Black Raven property hosts two past-producing mines dating back to the late 1800’s, the Frost Cove antimony mine, and the Stewart gold mine which returned antimony grades of 35.1% and gold grades of 14.4 g/t, respectively. The zinc results reported herein are from different locations on the property.

Antimony is a critical mineral essential for national security and modern technology, with over 90% of global production controlled by China, Russia, and other non-Western jurisdictions. The metal is a vital component in military applications, while also being crucial for certain flame retardants, strengthening alloys in batteries, and emerging energy storage technologies. Recent Chinese export restrictions have driven prices to record levels exceeding $50,000 per tonne, highlighting antimony’s strategic importance to a “Fortress North America” approach to critical mineral supply chains and making domestic North American sources increasingly important for economic and national security.

