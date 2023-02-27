CIM celebrating 125 years

The Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (CIM) is celebrating 125 years of being the premier platform for vision, collaboration and learning within the mining and energy sector. Animated by the need to share knowledge and expertise across the newly created confederation, CIM was formed by an act of Parliament in 1898, and quickly established itself as a national organization and a driving force in answering the challenges facing the industry.

Over its history, CIM has marked many watershed years where it contributed significantly to the growth, development and community involvement of people, organizations and governments, including:

1898 – George M. Dawson, known as the most significant contributor to the assessment and development of Canada’s natural resources through his work with the Geological Survey of Canada became vice-president of the new Canadian Mining Institute.

1908 – CIM members were instrumental in establishing the Royal Canadian Mint.

1953 – By-laws were rewritten to be gender neutral so that women could be granted CIM membership status. The first to be admitted were Viola MacMillan, prospector, mine developer and president of ViolaMac Mines; Pauline Moyd, geologist and partner with Louis Moyd; Harriet I. Chmara, engineer-in-training with Fleet Manufacturing; and Anita G. Evans, geologist with the Photographic Survey Corp.

2001 – The CIM Definition Standards on Mineral Resources and Reserves are incorporated into the National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. NI 43-101 was created after the Bre-X scandal to protect investors from misleading information relating to mineral properties.

2022 - The CIM Leading Practice Guidelines for Mineral Processing (LPGMP) are the most recently published of a long line of standards and guidelines that have helped shape and direct the Canadian minerals and metals industry throughout its history. The LPGMP supplements the CIM Exploration Best Practices Guidelines and the CIM Estimation of Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves Best Practice Guidelines (2003).

“Looking back, CIM has made such significant contributions to Canada,” notes Anne Marie Toutant, CIM’s 115th president. “The future is equally exciting with the role that CIM and its members have in collaboratively unlocking the critical minerals and metals required for Canada’s sustainable future.”

Over the year, CIM will celebrate the history of the organization, the achievements of the CIM community and Canadian minerals, materials and energy sectors. The centrepiece of this celebration will be the CIM Convention and Expo planned for April 30 to May 3, 2023, in Montreal, where images, artifacts and other historical materials will be featured alongside technical programming and social activities.

For more information on CIM, its legacy and the 125th anniversary celebration, please visit www.CIM.org.