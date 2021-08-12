Clean Air Metals reports PGM grades from Thunder Bay North project

Clean Air Metals (TSXV: AIR; OTC: CLRMF) reports good platinum group metal grades from drilling on its Thunder Bay North property 50 […]
By Canadian Mining Journal Staff August 12, 2021 At 2:32 pm
Massive sulphides that assayed 7.93 g/t palladium from hole ELR21-041 at Escape Lake. Credit: Clean Air Mining.

Clean Air Metals (TSXV: AIR; OTC: CLRMF) reports good platinum group metal grades from drilling on its Thunder Bay North property 50 km northeast of Thunder Bay, Ont., and 60 km southeast of the Lac Des Iles palladium mine.

Hole CL21-004 from the Current Lake deposit infill program intersected 13 metres grading 0.96 g/t palladium, 1.03 g/t platinum, 0.30% copper, and 0.25% nickel (2.9 g/t palladium-equivalent) below 160 metres downhole. It also cut 3 metres grading 1.96 g/t palladium, 2.21 g/t platinum, 0.51% copper, and 0.26% nickel (4.9 g/t palladium-equivalent) uphole from 161 metres. This deposit has an indicated resource of 12 million tonnes averaging 3.44 g/t palladium-equivalent.

Hole ELR21-070 from the adjacent Escape Lake deposit intersected 8 metres that graded 1.25 g/t palladium, 1.15 g/t platinum, 0.43% copper, and 0.2% nickel (3.3 g/t palladium-equivalent) downhole from 318 metres. The Escape Lake deposit has an indicated resource of 4.3 million tonnes averaging 3.67 g/t palladium equivalent.

Clean Air has provided samples to Blue Coast Research for metallurgical testing. The results will be incorporated into the preliminary economic assessment due by the end of the year.

Learn more at www.CleanAirMetals.ca.

