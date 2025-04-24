Cleantech accelerator issues call to all federal party leaders in election

With the upcoming federal election on the horizon, Foresight Canada—a leading Canadian cleantech innovation and adoption accelerator—is issuing a call to action to all federal party leaders: Ignite Canadian innovation through decisive policies, robust funding, and unwavering support for our national cleantech sector.

In a newly released open letter, Foresight asserts that cleantech represents "the most powerful lever we have to reverse declining productivity, modernize supply chains, and increase national GDP while addressing climate imperatives." The organization urges policymakers to adopt ambitious strategies that will: Fast-track the widespread domestic adoption of Canadian-made cleantech solutions, significantly boost productivity through intelligent and targeted innovation support, position Canada as a global leader in the unstoppable clean economic transition

The letter states, "Our global competitors treat innovation procurement and adoption as economic imperatives. Canada must do the same—with a clear strategy that transcends election cycles."

Foresight Canada's call to action highlights a pivotal moment for the country. By prioritizing cleantech innovation, Foresight Canada believes that Canada can address pressing environmental challenges, enhance economic competitiveness across all sectors, and create high-value jobs for Canadians.

Read the full open letter here