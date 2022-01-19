CMIC launches for-profit ReThinkMining subsidiary for tech development, deployment

The Canadian Mining Innovation Council (CMIC) has created a new, for-profit subsidiary to accelerate the development and deployment of innovative technology tailored to the mining industry. ReThinkMining Ventures will commercialize the technologies in which CMIC is directly invested.

“The creation of ReThinkMining Ventures is part of the natural evolution of CMIC and fills a serious void in the mining innovation ecosystem,” said CMIC Executive director of CEO Carl Weatherell.

CMIC has a project pipeline that is working on small modular reactors, sensor ore sorting, deep underground mine development, continuous surface mining and many more.

Additional information about ReThinkMining will be available in the coming months. Visit www.CMIC-CCIM.org.