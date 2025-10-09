CMSI partners open last public consultation for new mining standard

Stakeholders and rights-holders are invited to submit feedback and help shape the Consolidated Standard.

Partners of the Consolidated Mining Standard Initiative (CMSI) — The Copper Mark, ICMM, the Mining Association of Canada (MAC) and the World Gold Council (WGC) — announce the final public consultation on the Consolidated Standard, Assurance Process and Claims Policy will run from 8 October to 17 November 2025.

The Consolidated Standard merges the strongest elements of four existing standards into a single practical framework, supported by a robust Assurance Process and Claims Policy. The unified approach aims to simplify the standards landscape and boost adoption by companies seeking a credible global benchmark.

This final public consultation lets all interested stakeholders and rights-holders in the mining industry and value chain, and those affected by mining activities, review the documents and submit feedback before they are finalised.

During the consultation, the partners will host virtual public webinars across time zones; provide direct briefings to civil society organizations, government representatives and policymakers; and hold dedicated engagements with Indigenous Peoples and Indigenous Peoples' organizations.

Through this global engagement, stakeholders and rights-holders can help shape a Standard designed to drive positive outcomes for people and the environment across metals value chains — from mining to smelting, refining and beyond. Stakeholders are encouraged to have their say and influence the future of mining.

The consultation follows ISEAL’s Code of Good Practice to ensure transparency, inclusiveness and legitimacy.

The CMSI public consultation portal, independently hosted on the CMSI website, lets stakeholders and rights-holders provide feedback on the Consolidated Standard, Assurance Process and Claims Policy: https://feedback.miningstandardinitiative.org.

The revised documents are available in English, French, Spanish, Russian, Arabic, Simplified Chinese, Japanese and Brazilian Portuguese: https://miningstandardinitiative.org/final-public-consultation/.

Reports summarizing responses from the first consultation (16 October–16 December 2024), which received detailed input from 192 stakeholders in 25 countries and nearly 4,700 comments, are available here: https://miningstandardinitiative.org/consultation/.

Following finalization of the Governance Model, the Copper Mark Board will evolve into a multi-stakeholder board with meaningful input into, and sole responsibility for approving, the Consolidated Standard, Assurance Process and Claims Policy. CMSI expects to appoint an Independent Chair and independent board members and to launch the final Consolidated Standard in the first half of 2026.