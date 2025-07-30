Construction progresses on Technica Mining’s advanced training centre

By Canadian Mining Journal Staff July 30, 2025 At 2:00 pm
Logo of the centre created by digitizing a painting by Brooke Nanibush-Nootchtai of of Atikameksheng Anishnawbek.

The development of JiJaak Waazhimoonegen-Teg Technica Mining Advanced Training Centre is progressing steadily. This facility aims to address the increasing skilled labour shortage in Canada’s mining sector by offering immersive, hands-on training in a genuine underground environment for both novice and seasoned workers.

Technica Mining, based in Sudbury, Ontario, is a leading underground mining contractor. Known for its strong safety culture and innovative approach, Technica offers comprehensive services including underground construction, development and production, engineering, raise boring, and surface mining. The company is dedicated to setting new standards in world-class mining contracting.

The project officially commenced on May 15, 2025, with a copper rod ceremony led by elder Tony Tyson from Wahnapitae First Nation, alongside representatives from Atikameksheng Anishnawbek, Wahnapitae First Nation, and Technica Mining.

Copper Rod Ceremony. (L-R: Vance Nootchtai, Gimaa Craig Nootchtai, Mike Teddy, Mario Grossi.

The Centre will play a crucial role in boosting Indigenous participation in mining. Supported by partnerships with Atikameksheng Anishnawbek and Wahnapitae First Nation, it seeks to create significant pathways for Indigenous individuals to enter the industry. Simultaneously, the Centre aims to expand Technica’s overall workforce by speeding up job readiness, strengthening safety practices, and improving retention at all experience levels. It also fosters workforce diversity by providing advanced training for newcomers to the industry.

“This is more than a training facility, it’s an investment in the future of mining,” said Mario Grossi, CEO of Technica Mining. “We’re proud to lead the way in providing advanced skill development opportunities that equip our workers to operate more safely and efficiently, ensuring we deliver the world-class service our clients have come to expect.”

“Establishing an advanced training centre right here in our backyard will help us maintain the world-class service our clients expect. It ensures every team member arrives on site fully job-ready, while giving us the flexibility to welcome newcomers to the industry and continuously upskill our existing workforce,” added Project Superintendent Jonathon Pambianco,

More information is posted on www.TechnicaMining.com.

