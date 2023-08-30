Copper Fox reports indicated reserves of 71M tonnes on Eaglehead

Copper Fox Metals (TSXV: CUU; OTCQX: CPFXF) has updated the mineral resource estimate (MRE) on its 100%-owned Eaglehead copper-gold-molybdenum-silver porphyry copper project in northwestern B.C. The MRE was prepared by Moose Mountain Technical Serviceswith a $5.50 net smelter return (NSR) as the base case for the MRE.

Indicated in situ grades at that NSR are reported as 70.8 million tonnes at 0.221% copper, 0.0108% molybdenum, 0.061 g/t gold, 0.9 g/t silver or 0.326% copper equivalent.

Inferred in situ grades at $5.50 NSR cutoff are 242.3 million tonnes at 0.192 copper, 0.0035% molybdenum, 0.0434 g/t gold, 0.6 g/t silver or 0.246% copper equivalent.

This is the first time indicated resources were reported for Eaglehead. Copper Fox president and CEO Elmer B. Stewart described the MRE as a milestone.

“The current pit constrained resource estimate resulted from the geological modelling and compilation completed over the past year and shows a significant increase in project resources when compared to previous historical resource estimates,” he said.

Stewart added that the MRE represents the “upper level of a potentially much larger, open ended porphyry copper deposit.”

For more information, visit www.CopperFoxMetals.com.