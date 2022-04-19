Copper Fox’s Schaft Creek JV prepares for 5,000-metre summer drilling

The Schaft Creek joint venture (SCJV) between Copper Fox Metals (TSXV: CUU; OTC: CPFXF) and Teck Resources (TSX: TECK.B) is currently preparing for a 5,000-metre summer drill program, as well as completing rock geochemistry analysis to confirm the scope of the 2022 field program.

The Schaft Creek deposit, located in northwestern B.C., is one of the largest undeveloped porphyry copper deposits in North America, and contains significant gold-molybdenum-silver by-products. Teck is the operator and controls 75% of the project.

"In addition to planning for the 2022 field program, the SCJV is advancing several initiatives to deliver into the overall 2022 program objectives," said Copper Fox president and CEO Elmer Stewart.

Besides planning for the 2022 field program, the partners will also finalize a metallurgical test work contract to process samples from the 2021 and 2022 drilling program and refine the 2022 environmental baseline data collection to reflect the updated project configuration and current regulatory requirements. The JV is also strengthening its 2022 engagement plan with the Tahltan Nation.

"These activities are focused on further defining and confirming value-add opportunities to inform a decision on initiation of a potential future prefeasibility study," Stewart added.

Drilling in 2021 at Schaft Creek helped to expand the metallurgical sampling coverage in the deposit to better estimate metal recoveries and comminution characteristics within the early part of the mine life.

According to a preliminary economic assessment released last September, the project has an estimated life of 21 years, during which time 5 billion lb. of copper, 3.7 million oz. of gold, 226 million lb. of molybdenum, and 16.4 million oz. of silver will be recovered.

More information on Schaft Creek is available at www.copperfoxmetals.com.