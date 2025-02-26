CoTec Holdings and McGill University applying microwave technologies to accelerate sulphide copper leaching

CoTec Holdings (TSXV: CTH; OTCQB: CTHCF) signed a collaboration and investigation agreement with McGill University in Montreal. The ‘WaveCracker’ project intends to investigate extended applications of microwave technologies with the aim of improving low-carbon, economic recovery of valuable metals from a range of mineral targets. The research team will start with a focus on copper recoveries particularly in advanced sulphide leaching applications.

CoTec Holdings is a resource extraction company focused on technology and ESG. CoTec invests in disruptive, scalable, early-stage technologies. It carefully selects technologies with the potential to change the way minerals and metals are extracted, refined, and processed. For later stage technologies, CoTec will seek joint venture opportunities to advance commercial applications.

The partners stated the collaboration builds upon, and extends, domain knowledge with new learnings and, in combination with other technologies, offers the potential for the low-carbon, low cost, production of “new” copper metal.

CoTec will leveraging McGill’s considerable experience in mineral processing and depth of research knowledge in the field of applied microwave technologies over the last 30 years.

Julian Treger, CEO of CoTec, commented, “We are very pleased with this collaboration, as McGill is a world-renowned mineral processing center, and we are very exited about the potential of WaveCracker in copper sulphide extraction. CoTec is focused on technologies which leach low-grade primary copper sulphides, such as chalcopyrite, and copper waste material using a proprietary high throughput inorganic leaching technology Ceibo. We see the potential for using microwaves on copper sulphide waste to pre-condition the materials prior to the leaching process. Microwave pre-conditioning causes stresses and micro fractures in the rock, potentially increasing permeability, and copper recoveries.”

Professor Kristian Waters, an engineering scholar specializing in mineral processing and extractive metallurgy at McGill University, stated, “The agreement to collaborate with CoTec provides an exciting opportunity to work with an extremely experienced industrial team in copper extraction. The guidance provided by CoTec in developing WaveCracker will be an important part of our project. McGill has a track record of developing new and innovative mineral processing technologies, and this agreement significantly enhances the university’s capability to develop microwave pre-conditioning targeting copper sulphide leaching processes.”

More information is posted at www.CoTec.ca and www.Mcgill.ca