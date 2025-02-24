Creative Composites Group launches a new unified single-point online presence

Creative Composites Group (CCG) – the leading manufacturer of fiber reinforced polymer (FRP) composites – launched a refreshed website to serve as a holistic point of contact for existing and new customers. CCG’s new website streamlines communications and resources across CCG’s eight brands through a single online portal.

The refresh comes at a pivotal moment, as CCG has recently acquired Illinois-based Trident Industries (Trident), a manufacturer of ultra-resilient single- and multi-layer composite poles. This marks CCG’s third acquisition in under two years, making Trident CCG’s eighth acquisition overall. This merger followed the acquisition of Enduro Composites in early 2024 and United Fiberglass of America in late 2023.

Shane Weyant, CEO of the Creative Composites Group, commented, “The website was redesigned to showcase our innovative engineering, design and manufacturing leadership in advanced composites for infrastructure. We wanted a web experience that reflects our unified brand while embracing the unique portfolio of all our brands. Every visitor can use this new site—especially the resource database—to find the answers they need and to seamlessly connect with CCG experts.”

The site’s new resource centre houses over four hundred assets covering the breadth of CCG’s product lines in one place. CCG said they have simplified the process for users to find eBooks, installation and reference guides, product literature (brochures, catalogs, case studies), technical documents (SDS, parts drawings, technical specs, manuals, etc.) and white papers related to their specific industry.

More information is posted on www.CreativeCompositesGroup.com.