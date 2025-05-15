Critical One discovers high-grade antimony at Howells Lake project

Critical One Energy (formerly Madison Metals) (CSE: CRTL; OTCQB: MMTLF) has announced that the company has discovered significant antimony, including an interval in drill hole MC-V3-79-22 that assayed up to 75% antimony within core internal of 5.37% antimony over 8.35 metres, as well as gold assays in the extensive collection of historical records of the Howells Lake antimony-gold project. The Howells Lake antimony gold project is located east of Pickle Lake, Ontario, in the Miminiska Lake area in the Thunder Bay mining division of Ontario.

The newly recovered reports and datasets clearly indicate that the historic exploration programs carried out in the project area from 1979 to 1984 focused on base metals and gold, and that the discovery of high-grade antimony mineralization in the V-3 grid area at the West and East zones was fortuitous. The extension of the antimony mineralized zones and various areas of gold mineralization remain open for further expansion both along strike and down-dip.

Numerous other targets for both antimony and gold have been documented elsewhere outside thV-3 grid area on Critical One’s extensive landholdings. High-grade antimony was first discovered in the project area in drill hole MW-79-2 in an intersection grading 6.17 grams per tonne gold and 1.57% antimony over a core interval of 6.31 metres. This area of mineralization is recorded as the West zone in reports.

Reported as the East zone discovery, antimony was intersected along an interval of 216 metres in several core holes. With the mineralization extrapolated to a depth of 304 metres, the zone of stibnite (antimony) was interpreted to contain 1,700,000 tons (1,543,000 tonnes) of mineralization at a grade of 1.4% antimony.

Duane Parnham, executive chairman and CEO of Critical One, stated: “The timing of our acquisition of the land packages that comprise the Howells Lake Project could not have been better, and the project is turning out to be even more compelling than we initially thought. With Western governments frantically looking to fast track critical mineral projects that are of vital importance, the antimony deposits at Howells Lake are a perfect fit for early development given its fundamentals, the critical need for antimony in North America and the fact that the project is south of the Ring of Fire, an area that is attracting a lot of government attention for critical mineral mining infrastructure development. With renewed government support for critical minerals project development and armed with previous knowledge that is now combined with all this historic data, we are ready to get personnel on the property to start defining antimony and gold mineralization as soon as conditions permit.”

Critical One notes that in the period from 1984 to the present, no other company has held the entire land position that the Company now holds in the Howells Lake area, and no entity has mounted a significant exploration effort on the property in the past 40 years. Further, no exploration drilling programs have been carried out on the property focusing on defining antimony mineralization.

The antimony and gold mineralization occurs in broad zones of strong shearing, carbonate and sericite alteration that includes green mica. Other associates are pyrite, quartz veining arsenopyrite, chalcopyrite and sphalerite.

Additional information about Critical One Energy can be found at www.MadisonMetals.ca.