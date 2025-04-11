Cummins unveils enhanced Preventech platform at bauma 2025

Cummins (NYSE: CMI) – a global power technology leader – has announced the global release of its updated PrevenTech platform at Bauma 2025.

Cummins PrevenTech is an integrated engine reliability and performance solution for miners. This technology combines real-time remote monitoring, advanced predictive analytics and 24/7 Cummins expert support to ensure Cummins engines operate at peak performance.

Suchitha Subramanian, Cummins Power Systems digital solutions program director, said: “We recognized the opportunity to develop a more robust, user-friendly PrevenTech platform to better serve the future of mining. PrevenTech is still fueled by Cummins’ proprietary datasets to deliver real-time diagnostics and predictive fault identification, and now more than ever, it is easier to unlock the power of connected engines to improve uptime, total cost of ownership and even on-site safety.”

Cummin’s new more robust platform features advanced analytics, accelerated onboarding, enhanced user experience, a more intuitive fleet visibility and streamlined alert management. Cummins is currently migrating all existing customer accounts and is now offering expedited onboarding of new accounts.

In 2024, across two mine sites with 340 PrevenTech-equipped Cummins engines, PrevenTech led to an average prevention of 45+ hours of downtime and $70,000 in maintenance and repair costs per engine -- $24M annual operational savings.

Miners can turn engine data into insights by installing a PrevenTech telematics box during a maintenance event. Once connected via cellular data or Wi-Fi, engine data is continuously captured, transmitted, and analyzed in the cloud. Data, alerts, and reports are accessible via self-service dashboards but are also proactively monitored 24/7 by Cummins Care engine experts, delivering actionable recommendations to mine operators.

Cummins cites its advanced prognostics capabilities as key to differentiating PrevenTech from other fleet management tools.

Subramanian added: “Unlike standard monitoring tools, PrevenTech goes beyond fault detection by leveraging proprietary Cummins datasets, our predictive analytics model and ranked notifications to continuously assess and protect Cummins engines in a way no other tool can.”

PrevenTech features a variety of capabilities tied to engine health monitoring. Notable features include: Real-time engine health monitoring that provides fleet-wide visibility into engine fault codes, diagnoses, visual trends, and recommendations, Predictive analytics for early fault detection that monitor potential asset failures using statistical and advanced analytics, enabling preventive measure before issues arise, Real-Time, ranked fault codes by severity to the asset, empowering users to identify root causes, secure necessary parts, and optimize maintenance remotely.

Finally, it also features the following: Automated fleet-wide fuel efficiency reporting to monitor engine fuel consumptions with load, speed, and power metrics, 24/7 remote engine monitoring by Cummins Care agentswith engine expert maintenance, repair, and performance recommendations.

More information is posted on www.Cummins.com.