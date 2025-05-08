Cygnus shows significant intercepts of gold and copper at Golden Eye

Cygnus Metals (ASX: CY5; TSXV: CYG; OTCQB: CYGGF) announced its best gold intercepts drilled to date from the Golden Eye prospect within the Chibougamau copper-gold project in Quebec.

Recent results have returned two intervals from parallel mineralized zones at Golden Eye, extending gold mineralization at depth. The results from the latest assays include: 7.4 metres @ 5.7 g/t gold equivalent (4.6 g/t gold, 0.9% copper & 5.6 g/t silver) from 405.6 metres (LDR-25-08), Including 3.1m @ 9.6 g/t gold equivalent (7.4 g/t gold, 1.6% copper & 10.0 g/t silver), 2.9 metres @ 10.2 g/t gold equivalent (8.3 g/t gold, 1.4% copper and 3.3 g/t silver) from 463.8 metres (LDR-25-08), including 0.4 metres @ 60.8 g/t gold equivalent (51.3 g/t gold 7.2% copper & 18.0 g/t gold) (visible gold).

The recent results highlight not only the potential to establish a high-grade mineral resource at Golden Eye but also that mineralization remains open at depth, with most of all drilling at less than ~400 metres from surface. Additional results are expected this quarter from the remaining four holes of the program, with visible gold also observed in one drill hole (LDR-25-09).

Cygnus intends to use the results from the recently completed drilling alongside the newly compiled historic drill data totalling 77 holes for 21,371metres to complete an initial mineral resource estimate for Golden Eye.

Cygnus is continuing to compile the data across the camp and deliver additional drill targets as the company looks to execute its strategy of value creation through resource growth and conversion drilling.

More information is posted on www.CygnusMetals.com.